HYDERABAD - The Regional Head of the Fed­eral Ombudsman Secre­tariat, Ambassador (Retd) Dr. Rizwan Ahmad accom­panied by Associate Advi­sor Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz Ali, visited the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Fatima Jinnah Branch. The visit was prompted by public complaints regarding ATM machine malfunctions, lack of cash availability, and the absence of receipts.