Fly Jinnah expands international network with new route connecting Islamabad, Bahrain

May 18, 2024
LAHORE   -   Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost car­rier, has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights between Islamabad and Bahrain, starting from 13th June, 2024. The new route will initially start with a fre­quency of two weekly flights.

Commenting on the airline’s fourth international route, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our third international route from Islamabad to Bahrain, following the successful launch of our international flights link­ing Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, as well as Islamabad to Muscat, Oman. This strategic ex­pansion underscores our dedica­tion to offering our valued cus­tomernew options for affordable and value driven air travel do­mestically and internationally.”

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering convenient and afford­able service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Air­bus A320 aircraft, the airline serves five major cities in Paki­stan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. This new route adds to Fly Jinnah’s growing list of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.

Pakistan ever ready to defend itself: FO

In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe”?onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Custom­ers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.

