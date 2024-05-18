Fly Jinnah expands international network with new route connecting Islamabad, Bahrain

LAHORE - Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost car­rier, has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights between Islamabad and Bahrain, starting from 13th June, 2024. The new route will initially start with a fre­quency of two weekly flights.

Commenting on the airline’s fourth international route, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our third international route from Islamabad to Bahrain, following the successful launch of our international flights link­ing Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, as well as Islamabad to Muscat, Oman. This strategic ex­pansion underscores our dedica­tion to offering our valued cus­tomernew options for affordable and value driven air travel do­mestically and internationally.”

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering convenient and afford­able service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Air­bus A320 aircraft, the airline serves five major cities in Paki­stan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. This new route adds to Fly Jinnah’s growing list of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.

In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe”?onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Custom­ers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.