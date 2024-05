Gandapur gives Centre 15-day time to fix KP power issues

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur has threatened to take over the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) offices if it fails to extend relief to the people of the province within 15 days.

Addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Friday, the chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) had been victimised and oppressed but the people gave the party mandate despite their symbol was snatched. “The federal government’s attitude is intolerable. We will not be silent any more. We are demanding our rights,” he stated, adding that numerous requests were made to the centre but to no avail. The province needs Rs50 billion in two months, he added.

He further said that FATA people were left alone due to the operation against terrorists.

“We have not been paid any money till date. The time of fooling the people has gone,” he said.

Talking about the electricity outages, he said that the federation had been collecting Rs1,510 billion from the KP.

‘False statement to PM’

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government was making a botch attempt to maintain its credibility by attributing a false statement to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister, in a statement, said that the KPK Food Minister had attributed a false statement to the prime minister which was based on assumptions and contrary to the facts.

He said the KP government wanted to confront with the Federal Government by consistently churning out lies especially about electricity, wheat and other crops.

He regretted that the KP chief minister had been persistently threatening “to attack Islamabad and seize the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company”.

He had even given a 15-day deadline to the Federal Government in that regard, the minister added.

Tarar said their “nefarious designs” would not succeed as the Federal Government was fully capable to protect state institutions and public property.

Nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said, vowing that a strict action would be taken against those would dare to do so.

He said the Federal Government would continue to play its due role in protecting the rights of KP people and ensuring the provision of resources for their welfare according to the Constitution, regardless of political differences.