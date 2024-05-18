Health dept official arrested for taking bribe

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested an official of the health department over talking a bribe of Rs120,000 on Friday. Naseem Akhtar of Duliwali, Bhakker, in her application to the regional director ACE said Muhammad Iqbal, Naib Qasid, took Rs120,000 for her restoration. A raiding team under the supervision of Ameer Abdullah, circle officer Bhakker, raided and arrested the accused after recovering the amount.

DC orders strict anti-dengue measure

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, while reviewing anti-dengue activities, instructed the officers concerned on Friday to pay further attention and emphasised that dedication, commitment, and enthusiasm were essential for success of the anti-dengue campaign. He was addressing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Dengue Prevention on Friday. The DC stressed importance of preventing mosquito breeding. He said that anti-dengue teams should regularly check all hotspots.

The DC said, “These teams should closely monitor ponds, pools, construction sites, service stations, tyre shops, junkyards, hotels, and other public places, sending any suspected mosquito larvae for immediate laboratory testing. The rooftops of government buildings and offices should be inspected to ensure no water is standing there. Along with preventive measures, it is necessary to raise public awareness, hold seminars and other educational programmes.”

The DC emphasised the need for regular training sessions for anti-dengue teams. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the anti-dengue teams and to strictly follow the government guidelines for dengue prevention. The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asad Aslam and heads of all relevant departments.

Man killed over property dispute

A man was killed by his rivals on some property issues here at Muhammadia Colony under the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station, here on Friday. Police said that 33-year-old Asad Abass, a resident of Muhammadia Colony, had a property dispute with one Azhar Abbas of the same locality. On the day of incident, Azahr Abbas, alongwith three unidentified armed persons, shot him dead. Police started further process and legal formalities.

5pc reduction in passenger vehicle fares in Sargodha

Following the reduction of petrol prices, transporters agreed to reduce fares by 5 percent on various routes in a meeting here on Friday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Malik Muhammad Tahir in which transporters of the city participated. The secretary emphasised that action would be taken against transporters who would violate rules regarding fares.