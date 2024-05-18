Heat wave grips Larkana

LARKANA - The entire city of Larkana and its surroundings re­mained in grip of sever heat on Friday forcing the majority of people behind the doors.

The Met Office Larkana recorded 46 Degree Cel­sius as maximum temperature. The severe heat has affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously. The weather severity has also increased incidents of Sun-strike, sunburn which forced them to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment. Be­sides the sizzling heat, the frequent power break-downs particularly round the mid-day also tested the endurance of the people. Meanwhile, the District Health Department Larkana has distributed hand-bills bearing suggestion for the people to avoid sun-stroke and other heat related complications. The people are advised;- To use water and other liquids more and more; To increases use of lemon mixed water; Use of Glucose; Over-ripe and under-rip fruits should not be used and light color dressed be used. Besides, the Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana has also notified that special arrangements have been made in all the hospitals for the treatment of Sun stroke, sunburn, prickly heat and hypertension patients.