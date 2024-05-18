Heat wave, rains likely, says PDMA

LAHORE - PDMA Punjab has issued heat wave, rain and storm alert this month. According to PDMA spokesperson, dusty winds, rain with thunder may occur in most districts of Punjab till May 18. Rain with strong winds is forecast in Rawalpindi, Murree, Guliat, Attock, Chakwal, MandiBahauddin, Gujarat, Jhelum, Gujranwala. Thunderstorms and rains are likely in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali. It was further informed that the temperature is likely to rise up to 8 degrees on average this month. There are chances of heat wave in Punjab from May 21 to 27. The weather will be dry and the temperature will be 6 degrees above normal. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that according to the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, an alert has been issued to the district administration. The public will also have to be careful with the increase in heat and cold intensity. Arrange to avoid working loos in the afternoon. An alert has been issued to the Department of Health, Irrigation, Construction and Communication, Local Government and Livestock. DG Irfan Ali Kathia further said that the Information Department, Punjab Police and Civil Defense were also alerted in view of the weather situation.

Citizens should stay in safe places for lightning protection. People should never go under the open sky during lightning and stormy conditions. In case of emergency contact PDMA Helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122.