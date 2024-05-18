House authorises speaker to nominate members to standing committees

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in Fri­day’s National Assembly proceedings asked the Speaker National Assembly to minimise the level of presence of guests of the elected members in the galleries to mitigate the security concerns.

Minister, on a point of order, re­marked that these measures will help ensure the security and also maintain dignity and honour of the house.

Taking action on it, the chair en­sured that necessary measures had been taken to ensure security of the Parliament house. “I have also held talks with the interior minister and the Inspector General Islamabad po­lice on this particular matter,” he said.

The house, with the thin presence of lawmakers, was adjourned only after 15 minutes proceedings. Earlier, the house passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to nominate members to the standing committees on the rec­ommendations of the parliamentary parties’ heads. The matter about the formation of standing committees is pending for last three months. The parliamentary parties’ head have twice held meetings with Speaker Na­tional Assembly to resolve the matter. In Friday’s proceedings, finally the mo­tion was moved by PPP leader Naveed Qamar for the election of all standing committees of the house. The House also passed a motion authorizing the speaker to constitute parliamentary friendship groups in order to pro­mote friendly relations with the as­semblies of other countries.