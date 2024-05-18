IG presents report to CM on all police officers of the province

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday chaired a special meeting on Law & Order in Elite Police Force Headquarters’ Committee Room, in which issues related to the enforcement of law and order in the province were discussed. Progress on measures to improve upon policing, prosecution and digital monitoring were also reviewed in the meeting. Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures to address incidents of gang-rape, child abuse and violence against domestic workers. She also reviewed a proposal to increase the punishment of rape from 10 to 15 years. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave In-principle approval to release funds to equip Police with Quadcopter drones and other latest technologies. Earlier, IG Punjab gave a detailed briefing on law and order situation in the province. He also submitted to the Chief Minister a report on all police officers of the province.

Madam Chief Minister was apprised,”Cybercrime investigation training for police has been completed, whereas Police officers and personnels are being trained to access modern technology.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG Punjab, Additional IG and other relevant officers were also in attendance.