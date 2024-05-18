IHC says it didn’t stop govt from blocking non-filers’ SIMs

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday said that it had not stopped the authorities from blocking the SIMs of non-filers and it had only barred the gov­ernment from taking any action against the tele­com operators.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of an application moved by the government through Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Us­man Awan requesting the court to vacate the stay the government’s decision to block the mobile phone SIMs of non-tax filers. In this matter, the IHC bench issued notices to the telecom operator.

The AGP appeared before the court to present the government’s case emphasizing that notic­es have been regularly issued to non-filers since November 2023. He argued that the government wanted to have the stay order vacated.

During the hearing, the AGP assured the court that individuals with low incomes would not re­ceive notices from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The IHC Chief Justice expressed concern over the effectiveness of blocking SIMs as a means of enforcement against tax evasion, questioning its impact on private companies.

At the onset of the hearing of the plea, the AGP said that he had come to get the stay order on blocking of mobile phone SIMs dismissed.