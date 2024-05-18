Imran takes back remarks as Bushra expresses of lack of faith in judge

RAWALPINDI - An accountability court Friday failed to record tes­timonies of witnesses after Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi expressed a lack of confidence in the judge during the hearing of £190m NCA scandal case. At the beginning of the hearing, Bushra Bibi came to the rostrum and expressed a lack of faith in the accountability court’s judge. As the accountabili­ty court began the hearing, the former first lady entered the courtroom in aggressive mode and sat separately from the ex-prime minister, his sisters and her daughters.

Later, she came to the rostrum and told the judge that she was neither having faith in the judges who were hearing previous cases nor she had confi­dence in this court. She complained about not be­ing informed about a hearing scheduled for May 15 at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The judge remarked that the May 15 hearing was deferred. Bushra Bibi went on to say that she was not a prisoner in the NCA scandal case but she was jailed due to “injustice”.