Inter-provincial posts being equipped with modern gadgets in DG Khan: DPO

Staff Reporter
May 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DERA GHAZI KHAN   -   Dera Ghazi Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali on Friday visited different inter-provincial check posts to inspect construction work there. Speaking during the visit, the DPO said modern equip­ment and gadgets would be made available at the posts for thorough checking of vehicles to keep an eye on unscrupulous elements. It was all the more important that in DG Khan the Pun­jab province had borders with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan, he added. Besides armored vehicles, additional deploy­ment, weapons and more resources were being pro­vided at the inter-provincial check posts to strengthen their capability, he said. He said that terrorists could not dampen the resolve of police to safeguard people and public installations.

