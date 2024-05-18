International Museum Day is being observed today

International Museum Day is being observed on May 18 across the globe.

This year’s theme, “Museums for Education and Research,” underscores the pivotal role of cultural institutions in providing a holistic educational experience. This day pushes for a more conscious, sustainable, and inclusive world.

The International Council of Museums introduced International Museum Day (IMD) in 1977.

Pakistan houses many museums that are great memories of various civilizations. The Lahore Museum opened in 1894 is the oldest and the largest museum of Pakistan.

The Lahore Museum’s permanent collection houses approximately 60,000 artefacts of historical, cultural and artistic value.

Louvre Museum in Paris, France is the largest museum in the world while State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, National Museum of China in Beijing, China and Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, USA are also included in the list of biggest museums in the world.

International Museum Day not only celebrates the rich tapestry of human history and creativity but also underscores the vital role of museums in promoting cultural exchange, preserving heritage, and advancing social progress.

As the world continues to navigate unprecedented challenges, the resilience and adaptability of museums serve as beacons of hope, inspiring unity and understanding across borders.