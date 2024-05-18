Irrigation Minister holds meeting to review water, drainage scheme

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Irrigation and Food Department Jam Khan Shoro presided over a meeting to review new and old water and drainage schemes here on Friday.

In the meeting, a detailed brief­ing was given regarding the ongo­ing and new schemes of the Irriga­tion Department in various regions and CC lining project and other new schemes of Kotri, Sukkur, Larkana and other districts.

Irrigation Minister directed the concerned departments to expedite the work and warned that any delay would not be tolerated. The officers concerned were also directed to submit the schemes before the end of the financial year. He said that Sindh government has desired for development of the irrigation de­partment and all possible measures would be taken to achieve the ob­jectives, he added.

The officers were asked to include flood, drainage and embankment schemes of the Indus river separate­ly. Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero, SIDA MD and all Chief Engineers also attended the meeting.