IT Minister unveils new BPO Facility to boost ICT sector with 1000 new jobs

The Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, inaugurated a new branch of BPO facility in Islamabad to boost the region's ICT sector and create 1000 more job opportunities. The inauguration ceremony marked the opening of Mars Capital, a branch of Mars BPO, one of Pakistan's top 17 ICT companies.

During her visit, Honorable Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja was briefed about the services and opportunities offered by Mars BPO. She supported the BPO industry, recognizing its potential to generate employment and contribute to economic growth.

"I am delighted to inaugurate Mars Capital, the latest addition to Mars BPO's network. The expansion of Mars BPO reflects the dynamism and growth potential of Pakistan's BPO industry. I commend Mars BPO for its commitment to creating new opportunities and contributing to the country's economic development. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact Mars Capital will have on job creation and the empowerment of youth and women in the ICT sector." said Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

During the inauguration ceremony, the President of Mars BPO highlighted the company's vision for expansion, and he presented new ideas to broaden Mars' footprint across Pakistan and beyond.

“The inauguration of Mars Capital marks a significant milestone in our journey, symbolizing our unwavering commitment to expansion and excellence. As we embark on this new chapter, we invite the youth to join us in shaping the future of the BPO industry, where opportunities abound and potential knows no bounds,” said Shoaib Akram, President of Mars BPO.