Karachi Police arrest suspects, recover stolen property

KARACHI - In a swift response to a citi­zen’s call, the Karachi Police on Friday successfully recov­ered a stolen motorcycle and arrested a suspect.

Ayaz Ali Baig reported to Saeedabad Madadgar 15 that his bike, equipped with a tracker, had been located. According to a Karachi Po­lice spokesperson, Constable Furqan and his team promptly arrived at the indicated loca­tion within six minutes. They recovered Baig’s Honda mo­torcycle (registration number KHQ-0743) and two mobile phones. A suspect, 25-year-old Waseem, was apprehend­ed, while his three accom­plices managed to flee. The recovered items and the com­plainant were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

In another notable incident, Nauman, another citizen, alerted Madadgar 15 that he was being pursued by robbers while carrying 3.5 million ru­pees in cash. The Madadgar 15 team acted swiftly, ensuring Nauman’s safety and escort­ing him to his destination un­harmed. Nauman expressed his gratitude for the police’s prompt response. These in­cidents underscore Karachi Police’s commitment to safe­guarding the lives and prop­erty of its citizens, utilizing all available resources to respond effectively to emergencies.