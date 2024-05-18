KP CM aide seeks people’s help to promote tourism in province

MANSEHRA - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Friday said that launching a ‘Responsible Tourism Awareness Campaign’ was the need of the hour to explore and exploit the tourism potential in every nook and corner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the benefit of people.
“The people should come forward and help supplement the efforts of government for boosting tourism in the province,” he said while speaking at the launching of ‘Responsible Tourism Awareness Campaign’ held at a private educational institution here.
Besides Commandant Tourism Police Imtiaz Shah, Director Administration Saif-ul Islam, District Police Officer, Mansehra, Shafiullah, principal and students of the school and other stakeholders attended the event.
Zahid Chanzeb said that Tourism Police personnel were providing security and facilities to the tourists at the scenic spots across the province. He said that launching awareness drive was meant to safeguard the natural beauty of tourist destinations and explore new sites to develop them along modern lines.
The advisor emphasised the pivotal role of collaboration between the people and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in fostering responsible tourism development in the province. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has planned to extend the reach of the awareness campaign to educational institutions and various locations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The primary objective, he added, was to raise awareness about responsible tourism practices and underscore the importance of preserving the natural beauty of tourist destinations.
The students participated in the ceremony and showcased various models representing the diverse natural beauty of the province. These models depicted iconic tourist attractions, cultural heritage, artifacts, traditional musical instruments and wildlife.
It may be mentioned here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has commenced an ambitious initiative to safeguard the natural beauty of its tourist destinations.
The campaign aimed at creating awareness among the public about the importance of preserving the province’s natural beauty. The drive seeks to engage the people in the preservation efforts and enhance their understanding of the significance of the region’s natural and tourism assets.