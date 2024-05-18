KP CM aide seeks people’s help to promote tourism in province

MANSEHRA - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Friday said that launching a ‘Responsible Tourism Awareness Cam­paign’ was the need of the hour to ex­plore and exploit the tourism potential in every nook and corner of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa for the benefit of people.

“The people should come forward and help supplement the efforts of gov­ernment for boosting tourism in the province,” he said while speaking at the launching of ‘Responsible Tourism Awareness Campaign’ held at a private educational institution here.

Besides Commandant Tourism Po­lice Imtiaz Shah, Director Administra­tion Saif-ul Islam, District Police Officer, Mansehra, Shafiullah, principal and stu­dents of the school and other stakehold­ers attended the event.

Zahid Chanzeb said that Tourism Po­lice personnel were providing security and facilities to the tourists at the sce­nic spots across the province. He said that launching awareness drive was meant to safeguard the natural beau­ty of tourist destinations and explore new sites to develop them along mod­ern lines.

The advisor emphasised the pivotal role of collaboration between the peo­ple and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment in fostering responsible tour­ism development in the province. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cul­ture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has planned to extend the reach of the awareness campaign to educational in­stitutions and various locations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The primary objective, he added, was to raise awareness about responsible tourism practices and underscore the importance of preserving the natural beauty of tourist destinations.

The students participated in the cer­emony and showcased various models representing the diverse natural beauty of the province. These models depicted iconic tourist attractions, cultural herit­age, artifacts, traditional musical instru­ments and wildlife.

It may be mentioned here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has commenced an ambitious initiative to safeguard the natural beauty of its tour­ist destinations.

The campaign aimed at creating awareness among the public about the importance of preserving the province’s natural beauty. The drive seeks to en­gage the people in the preservation ef­forts and enhance their understanding of the significance of the region’s natural and tourism assets.