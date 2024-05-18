KP govt finalises draft of ADP for FY 2024-25

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given final touches to the draft of Annual Development Program (ADP) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

In this regard, the concluding round of four days long meetings, was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar the other day, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

The meeting has thoroughly reviewed and finalized all the ongoing and newly proposed projects to be reflected in the Annual Development Program of the upcoming fiscal year. The chief minister made important policy decisions and issued necessary instructions to implement the proposed development program efficiently and beneficially.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister emphasized that the new Annual Development Program has been drafted purely in the best public interest instead of any political expediency. He added that the program will consist of feasible projects that can be completed within stipulated timelines. Special focus will be given to improving public services delivery in the far-flung areas, including the merged districts.

Touching upon other priority areas under the new development budget, the chief minister highlighted green energy initiatives to address the prevailing energy crisis. Solarization of all public offices, educational institutions, and other outlets will be carried out, along with efficient utilization of hydro power resources.

Work will also be initiated on establishing province-owned transmission lines, grid stations, and tariff systems. Providing employment opportunities to youth, promoting industrial activities, and attracting investment towards potential sectors are among the top priorities of the provincial government.

Locally produced electricity will be provided to industrial units at cheaper rates, with a conducive environment for investment in the province. Law and order, education, health, and food security remain priority sectors, with plans to equip the police force with the latest arms and equipment.

Similarly, self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities is another priority, with plans for constructing small and large dams at feasible sites. Innovative research techniques and modern farming will be promoted to increase per-acre yield.

Furthermore, an assets management system will be introduced for better management of public properties, along with the establishment of a Minerals Development and Management Company to utilize precious mineral resources.

Increasing forest cover is seen as inevitable to deal with the negative impacts of climate change, with plans for scientific management systems and large-scale plantation.

Short and long-term plans will be devised to balance the province’s population and resources.

Providing immediate and inexpensive justice to people is also integral, with plans to strengthen the justice system and increase the number of judges to expedite pending cases.