KPRA continues raids on non-compliant taxpayers

Peshawar - To improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) continued its raids on the business premises of non-compliant taxpayers in Peshawar, on the directives of DG KPRA.

A team of KPRA Peshawar including Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Assistant Collector Roohullah, Assistant Collector Shahnawaz, Assistant Collector Imran Khan, Inspector Afzal Abid, Auditor Hadi Hussain, and Sikandar Hayat conducted a raid on a restaurant located in Peshawar Saddar Cantonment area and confiscated its record.

On the directives of Director General KPRA, KPRA launched a crackdown against non-compliant taxpayers across the province.

In Peshawar, the KPRA team confiscated the record of a big and noted restaurant located in the Cantt area in Saddar. The restaurant was earlier served with notices and its management was asked to submit their records to KPRA. However, they did not respond to the notices, after which the KPRA team conducted a raid on the restaurant and confiscated its record, as per KPRA rules and regulations, for examination.

DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal in her statement said that they are forced to launch a crackdown against the non-compliant taxpayers. “Tax evasion would not be tolerated at any cost and I would inform all the non-compliant taxpayers to start cooperation with the KPRA team and ensure complete tax compliance to avoid legal actions,” she said adding they were observing persisting non-compliance from numerous taxpayers in Peshawar other areas and despite the issuance of several notices by KPRA certain hotels and restaurants were still not compliant after which the crackdown was launched.

She said that KPRA teams will not only confiscate their records but will also opt for attachment of bank accounts, and even sealing of businesses if the restaurant and hotel owners continue to evade tax and remain non-compliant.

“To avoid strict actions from KPRA, all registered persons must settle their tax liabilities and deposit the due tax promptly,” said DG KPRA.