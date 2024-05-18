Saturday, May 18, 2024
LHC gives Punjab govt 3-week time to appoint special court judges

LHC gives Punjab govt 3-week time to appoint special court judges
Agencies
May 18, 2024
Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted the provincial government three-week time to appoint judges to special courts, including anti-terrorism courts. LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan issued the orders while hearing a petition, filed by the provincial government, seeking the transfer of certain cases from Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Rawalpindi to another court.

At the start of proceedings, members of the provincial committee tasked with finalising the appointments of judges, including Marriyum Au­rangzeb and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, appeared in court, following directions issued at the previ­ous proceedings. Advocate General Punjab Kha­lid Ishaq informed the court about the steps tak­en so far for appointment of judges. Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to making transpar­ent appointments, while Provincial Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad assured that appointments would comply with the legal standards. However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in appointment of judges, stating that time­ly appointments would lead to prompt decisions. In response, Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that the Punjab government had formed a com­mittee for judges’ appointments, with a request to suggest a panel of judges, assuring that the ap­pointments would be made from the given list.

Agencies

