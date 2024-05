BAHAWALPUR - A local holiday will be observed on Friday, May 24 on account of the 58th death anniversary of Naw­ab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, the last ruler of Bahawalpur State. Bahawalpur Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa has issued a notification in this regard. According to the notifi­cation, the holiday will be observed in the revenue limits of the Bahawalpur district.