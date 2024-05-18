Malakwal police arrests 3 boatmen after 6 people drowned in Jhelum River

GUJAR KHAN - Malakwal police of district Man­di Bahauddin on Friday arrested three boatmen after six people including four minors and two women were drowned in Jhelum River due to the lack of safety measures on the boat.

According to details, a case was registered against the boat­men on the complaint of Rizwan Haider, a relative of the victims who is a resident of Piranwala village of tehsil Pind Dadan Khan in Jhelum. Narrating the incident, the complainant said that they reached the river bank in their car to reach Mandi Bahauddin on the opposite side of the river on boat. He added that two fer­ries were parked along the river bank. Of them one was rowed with oars while the other was engine powered. He said that the one rowed with oars was being used to transport motorcycles and cars, and they also loaded their vehicle on it in which eight family members were sitting, adding that around 30 motor­bikes were also on board.

Rizwan further said that when the boat reached near the river bank on Mandi Bahauddin side, its hind side tilted in shallow wa­ter and water started entering it. He said that the boat was being pushed by people to anchor it on the bank but their van slipped into the river and people sitting within lost their lives at the spot.

He pointed out that no safety measures including iron fencing and life jackets were available which led to the tragic incident. Acting on the complaint, the po­lice have apprehended Zahoor Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, and son of the former suspect, Ali.

On the other hand, during his address in the Punjab Assembly, Brigadier (retired) Mushtaq Lil­lah, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MPA of PP-26 from Pind Dadan Khan tehsil, highlighted that the district council had awarded a contract for transpor­tation across the river using boats. According to his account, the dis­regard for SOPs and safety mea­sures resulted in the tragic loss of six lives. The MPA called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter. In contrast, numerous prominent political and social fig­ures in the area, such as Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, former federal minister, and Chaudhry Nazar Gondal, former MPA, have empha­sised in their statements that the accident was primarily caused by the prolonged delay in construct­ing the dug-up 129-km-long Lil­lah-Jhelum dual carriageway.

According to Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the project was ap­proved and initiated during his tenure in the government.

According to his claims, con­struction work came to a halt after the regime change in 2022. According to him, the residents of the region had no choice but to resort to risky boat transpor­tation for their vehicles. Despite his government’s approval, the much-needed bridge was also be­ing overlooked by the authorities.