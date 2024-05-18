Saturday, May 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s plan to address national education crisis

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s plan to address national education crisis
Agencies
May 18, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Malala Funds has welcomed Pakistan’s new education emergency plan to ad­dress its national education crises and bring more than 26 million out-of-school children into schools under the directives of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif. Malala Fund welcomes this news, which responds to demands from Pakistani activists, educators and civil society for the administration to take urgent action on girls’ education, said a press release on Friday. Through the Education Emergency initiative, the government of Pakistan aims to make significant reductions to the overall number of children out of school. In a directive released from the Prime Min­ister’s office on Friday, the government has committed to allocating at least Rs25 billion to education over the next five years. This includes a commitment to increase its education budget from 1.7 per cent to four per cent of GDP.. “The Education Emergency Initiative is a promising first step,” said Lena Alfi, Acting CEO of Malala Fund. “If Pakistan fulfils its commitment to double educa­tion spending over the next five years, it could change the trajectory of millions of girls’ lives for better. Malala Fund looks forward to monitoring progress of all commitments made to girls along­side our local partners and civil society.”

Will try to finish trials against PTI workers in June: ATC Judge Sipra

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715923455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024