Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s plan to address national education crisis

ISLAMABAD - Malala Funds has welcomed Pakistan’s new education emergency plan to ad­dress its national education crises and bring more than 26 million out-of-school children into schools under the directives of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif. Malala Fund welcomes this news, which responds to demands from Pakistani activists, educators and civil society for the administration to take urgent action on girls’ education, said a press release on Friday. Through the Education Emergency initiative, the government of Pakistan aims to make significant reductions to the overall number of children out of school. In a directive released from the Prime Min­ister’s office on Friday, the government has committed to allocating at least Rs25 billion to education over the next five years. This includes a commitment to increase its education budget from 1.7 per cent to four per cent of GDP.. “The Education Emergency Initiative is a promising first step,” said Lena Alfi, Acting CEO of Malala Fund. “If Pakistan fulfils its commitment to double educa­tion spending over the next five years, it could change the trajectory of millions of girls’ lives for better. Malala Fund looks forward to monitoring progress of all commitments made to girls along­side our local partners and civil society.”