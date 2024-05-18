Ministry, Nadra not on same page on CNICs issuance at union council level

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Interior and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Friday gave contradictory statements about giving the facility of issuance of national identity cards at the level of union council (UC).

It appeared that the ministry and NADRA, which works under the Interior Division, are not on the same page when it comes to giving the facility of registration to the people at the doorstep.

In a first, the ministry in a statement quoting In­terior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the minister during his visit to NADRA Headquarters took sev­eral significant decisions to “facilitate the public,” including the provision of identity card issuance and renewal facilities at the union council level across Pakistan. Additionally, biometric machines will be installed at UC levels nationwide, it added. Hours after the statement, a spokesperson of the Authority said there were no plans to introduce new identity card facilities at UC offices. The inte­rior ministry statement said that Naqvi chaired an important meeting during his visit where various proposals were discussed to make NADRA more people-friendly. The minister directed that a plan be devised within a few days to finalize the issu­ance and renewal of identity cards at the UC level.