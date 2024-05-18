Saturday, May 18, 2024
More than 15,000 Pakistanis reach Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Web Desk
6:49 PM | May 18, 2024
More than 15,000 intending pilgrims from Pakistan have reached Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The religious affairs ministry says 63 flights carrying 15,819 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have landed in the holy land.

The spokesperson says 195 complaints filed at the Pakistan Hajj App have been resolved.

During the first 15 days of the operation, all flights will operate from various cities in Pakistan to Madina until May 23. Afterwards, they will land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.

According to media reports, Pakistan has established two hospitals and 10 dispensaries in Makkah and Madina to provide healthcare for Hajj pilgrims. 

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1716011743.jpg

