Nawaz questions his disqualification in address to party's working committee

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif reiterated his long held position that he failed to understand the reason behind his disqualification in 2017 as the country was going smoothly.

He made this remark in his address to the PML-N’s Central Working Committee

He said after a long time, the rank and file of the party has gathered as the party leadership from across the country has made its presence on this momentous occasion.

Every member of the PML-N represents the face of the PML-N,” the elder Sharif said.

Talking about the past happening, he said had his government not dismissed, the country would have made huge progress.

“You have made immense sacrifices by not leaving the party when put into jail on fake cases,” the former PM addressed the party leaders.

He said even the family members of the PML-N leaders were not spared from the fascism that unleased on them.