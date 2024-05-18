Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Sukkur DIG, SSP take charge

APP
May 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   A senior Po­lice Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer, Poe Muhammad Shah on Friday had assumed the responsibilities of Deputy In­spector General (DIG) Sukkur. He served in various capaci­ties, including Senior Super­intendent of Police (SSP) Suk­kur, Khairpur, Hyderabad, DIG Karachi, AIG Finance, Moni­toring. He was recognized as a professional and dedicated officer within the Police de­partment. After taking charge of his new position, he held meetings with officers and staff, instructing them to ful­fill their duties with diligence, passion, and dedication. Meanwhile, Amjad Shaikh, a grade 19 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), on Friday assumed the charge of the senior superintendent of police (operations) Sukkur. After taking over the charge, he held meetings with his staff and asked them to fa­cilitate the citizens coming to their offices. He told the police officials that no high­handedness with any citizen would be tolerated. He also appealed the people to coop­erate with the police for elim­ination of crime and ensuring peace in the district. He said the citizens could inform the police through Rescue 15 in case they observed any sus­picious activity. 

APP

