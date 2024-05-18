New Sukkur DIG, SSP take charge

SUKKUR - A senior Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer, Poe Muhammad Shah on Friday had assumed the responsibilities of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur. He served in various capacities, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Khairpur, Hyderabad, DIG Karachi, AIG Finance, Monitoring. He was recognized as a professional and dedicated officer within the Police department. After taking charge of his new position, he held meetings with officers and staff, instructing them to fulfill their duties with diligence, passion, and dedication. Meanwhile, Amjad Shaikh, a grade 19 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), on Friday assumed the charge of the senior superintendent of police (operations) Sukkur. After taking over the charge, he held meetings with his staff and asked them to facilitate the citizens coming to their offices. He told the police officials that no highhandedness with any citizen would be tolerated. He also appealed the people to cooperate with the police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the district. He said the citizens could inform the police through Rescue 15 in case they observed any suspicious activity.