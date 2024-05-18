No Filers out of Reach

Pakistan has a very low tax base, with only 24 lakh individuals filing taxes. The government has issued notices to 5 lakh non-filers. However, the government’s attempt to block sums through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was refused. There is a need to verify data of non-filers. The government’s drive has not yielded results due to non-cooperation from the business community. Now, the government is approaching the court to block sums of 5 lakh non-filers. Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio is low compared to other countries, ranging from 15 to 20, while Pakistan’s ratio stands at 9. Like India, digitalization of the economy is required to discourage cash payments and stop the transfer of funds through illegal means. Aggressive efforts are needed to yield results.

SADDIQUE BABRI,

Gujrat.