Of Political Titans and Pygmies

Pakistan is going through torrid times, the likes of which are rare even in its notoriously chequered, tumultuous history. It suffers relentlessly from chronic political instability, perpetual economic near-insolvency, and a pervasive, ominous air of ubiquitous doom and despair. An unyielding crisis of leadership continues to haunt it. It seeks a charismatic visionary leader with strategic foresight, insurmountable will, and determination to lead it out of the quagmire it presently finds itself in.
Pakistan’s political spectrum, however, is inundated with political pygmies, masquerading as political titans, with nary a genuine statesman/national leader of calibre in sight!
Of late, Pakistan has suffered immensely on a number of scores. One, the events of 9 May, a despicable travesty of massive proportions, persist as bleeding sores on the nation’s conscience. It was abhorrent, should have never happened, or better still, been pre-empted. All guilty of that perversion must be brought to justice. Period. Two, the Government’s handling of the aftermath of the 9 May fiasco left a lot to be desired. Its actions and those of the LEAs, local, civil administrations, media and judiciary seemed to have perverted normally acceptable standards of duty, justice, and fair play. Three, these (in)actions made the entire exercise incredulous, widened the political divide and grossly destabilized the socio-political environment. Four, the events of 9 May ought to have been brought to a prompt, incisive, just, fair and logical closure at the earliest, at best say within 30-45 days. That would have met the demands of justice expeditiously, restored political stability and might even have, by now, ushered in a period of political accommodation between the political antagonists. The economy might have resurged too. Five, the state however erred and must now contend with its dreadful ramifications, least of all being rampant socio-political instability. Furthermore, polarization is now flourishing, crystallizing and even becoming institutionalized. Six, economic growth has hence remained stunted, domestic and foreign investments scarce and Pakistan’s future economic prospects uncertain. Seven, the events before, during and after the Elections-2024 further vitiated the socio-political environment as they could not garner universal acceptance. If not addressed immediately, the political chasms are bound to become even more acute, severe and progressively unbridgeable. The political spectrum needs to be brought back to an even keel, post haste.
A Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) has been bandied about for some time now. However, it is an absolute non-starter in Pakistan’s peculiar socio-political environment. As a nation, we have rarely demonstrated any penchant for speaking the truth, particularly to ourselves, or facing up to unpalatable facts. The Hamood ur Rehman Commission Report and the US Raid in Abbottabad Report etc are glaring examples. However, a TRC would come with numerous fault lines. One, do we have that specific socio-political environment essential for such an exercise to succeed? Two, are we intellectually and psychologically attuned/ready to accept our follies openly and exposing ourselves, warts and all, to public scrutiny, opprobrium, scorn, and shame? Three, what will the Terms of Reference for this TRC be? Will it be for individuals/politicians/political parties only or will it include all national institutions too? Four, our national institutions, over the decades, have a lot to answer for. They should invariably include the Parliament, political parties, judiciary, the bureaucracy, the Establishment, the Election Commission of Pakistan, all LEAs and intelligence agencies, media houses, businessmen (sugar, wheat, oil cartels, IPPs etc), even religious-political leaders and so on and so forth. All organs of state appear to be in the crosshairs of such a TRC - the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary along with other major national institutions. Five, does this nation, collectively at the institutional level and individually, have that essential moral courage to speak the truth, own up to all its weak moments, misdeeds, and miscalculations and seek redemption/self-redemption? Finally, if all our institutions and so-called national leaders have something or the other to atone for, then who is going to organize, conduct, implement and bless this act of reconciliation?
Currently, there is no nationally acceptable leader of impeccable character, principles, substance, credibility, moral and physical courage, moral authority and superiority around who could do so. There is none who could rally and lead the nation out of the sickening, debilitating, demoralizing political morass it finds itself in. There are no genuine political titans around who could capture the imagination of the people, inspire, motivate, and lead them in this critical time. There is no statesman/national leader with the strategic vision and foresight, clarity of thought and purpose, determination, selflessness, patriotism, capability, capacity, ambition, and drive who could lift the nation’s morale and put it squarely on the road to progress and prosperity. There is a general dearth of role models at the national level. Are we then doomed to compulsive, obsessive political insanity; continuously reinforcing political failures, pathetic mediocrity, and corruption? Must we continue to entrust the same acknowledged political pygmies with national leadership, time and again? (Political Insanity, by this scribe, The Nation, 05 January 2024).
The centre of gravity to resolving this current political imbroglio lies in bringing the 9 May debacle to a just, fair, transparent, equitable, universally accepted and prompt closure. That might bring the fractured, fragmented, polarised socio-political environment and its volatile undercurrents to rest. The stage could thus be set for an All-Parties Conference and a Grand National Dialogue to conclude viable Charters of Democracy and Economy. Such a consensus is imperative for the future of Pakistan’s politics, democracy, political stability and the consequent economic recovery and resurgence. The political elite needs to evolve and rise in stature, stand up and be counted for the country. The threats and stakes are ominously existential; for it as well as the state!
Imran Malik
The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.