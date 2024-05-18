OGDCL announces production enhancement at Nashpa Well-10

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Lim­ited (OGDCL) has announced a signifi­cant production enhancement at Nash­pa Well-10, located in the Karak District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of its production enhancement campaign.

Through a production enhancement strategy, OGDCL has implemented rig­less intervention techniques in various formations, resulting in a significant in­crease in hydrocarbon production. With the successful optimization, the cumula­tive production from the well now stands at an impressive 1870 BPD of oil and 7.02 MMSCFD of gas. The extracted gas is being efficiently injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network. Prior to the production enhancement, the well had been producing 1700 BPD of oil and 2.45 MMSCFD of gas. The Nashpa-10 production is projected to save $30.67 million annually in foreign exchange as import substitution for the country.