Pakistan ever ready to defend itself: FO

Pakistan wants Palestine to be full member of UN.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it is always ready to defend itself against any threat. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reaf­firmed Pakistan’s commitment to national defence.

Baloch addressed the recent clash­es along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, emphasizing Pakistan’s re­spect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty while urging Afghan authorities to prevent terror groups from using Af­ghan territory to threaten Pakistan.

“Pakistan stands ready to defend itself against any threat to its se­curity and sovereignty,” she assert­ed, highlighting the readiness of Pa­kistan’s armed and security forces to protect the nation. She contend­ed that there will no talks with ter­rorists. Regarding India’s recent inflammatory rhetoric, Baloch con­demned the statements made by In­dian politicians during their elec­tion campaigns.

She described these remarks as irresponsible and a reflection of an unhealthy obsession with Pakistan.

Baloch stressed that such rheto­ric aims to exploit hyper-national­ism for electoral gains and deflects attention from domestic and inter­national criticism of India. She reit­erated that Jammu and Kashmir re­mains an internationally recognized disputed territory, with a plebiscite mandated by UN Security Council resolutions.

Baloch also spoke about the se­curity of Chinese nationals in Pakistan. She assured that Pa­kistan was committed to provid­ing robust security measures for Chinese citizens, projects, and institutions in the country, as af­firmed in the recent joint state­ment with China. In response to queries about Pakistan’s stance on Taiwan, Baloch reaffirmed Pa­kistan’s consistent and princi­pled adherence to the One-China policy, recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China.

She emphasized that UNGA Res­olution 2758, which restored the lawful rights of the People’s Repub­lic of China at the United Nations, remains valid. The briefing high­lighted several significant diplomat­ic engagements, notably the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to China.

In Beijing, Senator Dar co-chaired the 5th Pak-China Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both nations reached a consen­sus on taking collective measures to safeguard their common interests and promote socioeconomic devel­opment, peace, and stability in the region. “The two sides agreed to en­hance exchanges at all levels, deep­en experience-sharing in state gov­ernance, and further cooperation in all areas,” Baloch stated.

This includes plans to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by building a growth corri­dor, livelihood-enhancing corridor, innovation corridor, and green cor­ridor, aligning them with Pakistan’s development framework and prior­ities, she added.