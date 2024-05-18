Pakistan ever ready to defend itself: FO

Pakistan wants Palestine to be full member of UN.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it is always ready to defend itself against any threat. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to national defence.
Baloch addressed the recent clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, emphasizing Pakistan’s respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty while urging Afghan authorities to prevent terror groups from using Afghan territory to threaten Pakistan.
“Pakistan stands ready to defend itself against any threat to its security and sovereignty,” she asserted, highlighting the readiness of Pakistan’s armed and security forces to protect the nation. She contended that there will no talks with terrorists. Regarding India’s recent inflammatory rhetoric, Baloch condemned the statements made by Indian politicians during their election campaigns.
She described these remarks as irresponsible and a reflection of an unhealthy obsession with Pakistan.
Baloch stressed that such rhetoric aims to exploit hyper-nationalism for electoral gains and deflects attention from domestic and international criticism of India. She reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, with a plebiscite mandated by UN Security Council resolutions.
Baloch also spoke about the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan. She assured that Pakistan was committed to providing robust security measures for Chinese citizens, projects, and institutions in the country, as affirmed in the recent joint statement with China. In response to queries about Pakistan’s stance on Taiwan, Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and principled adherence to the One-China policy, recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China.
She emphasized that UNGA Resolution 2758, which restored the lawful rights of the People’s Republic of China at the United Nations, remains valid. The briefing highlighted several significant diplomatic engagements, notably the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to China.
In Beijing, Senator Dar co-chaired the 5th Pak-China Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both nations reached a consensus on taking collective measures to safeguard their common interests and promote socioeconomic development, peace, and stability in the region. “The two sides agreed to enhance exchanges at all levels, deepen experience-sharing in state governance, and further cooperation in all areas,” Baloch stated.
This includes plans to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by building a growth corridor, livelihood-enhancing corridor, innovation corridor, and green corridor, aligning them with Pakistan’s development framework and priorities, she added.