Pakistan, Japan agree to expand spectrum of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Japan have agreed to further expand the spectrum of bilateral relations and bolster the cooperation in diverse fields.

The understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Japanese Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada in Islamabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister applauded the services of Japan International Cooperation Agency in the progress of Pakistan, adding that both countries have a long lasting relationship of friendship and cooperation.

The Minister emphasized the government’s efforts to expand the tax base, as well as the introduction of reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to bring the economy back on track under the vision of the Prime Minister, he said several steps have been taken for the promotion of foreign investment and provision of conducive environment to investors.

Attaullah Tarar said that private sector is also being encouraged and economic development of the country accelerated after assuming the power of current government. Matters related to the prevention of fake news and expansions of cooperation in media between both countries were also discussed.

Terming the fake news as a big challenge for world, the Minister called for putting efforts to overcome this challenge. In his part, the Japanese Ambassador said that business friendly initiatives taken by the Government of Pakistan will make country a more attractive destination for Japanese investors.