Pakistan’s Shahzeb bags silver in Asian Taekwondo Championship

LAHORE - Hamdi Riyad of Saudi Arabia won the gold medal by defeating Shahzeb Khan of Pakistan in the final of the -54 kg category of the Khyrougi event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship. In the first round of the finals, Shahzeb won 1-0 points against his Saudi opponent.In the second round, a tough competition was seen between the two players. Hamdi Riyad won by scoring 9 points against 8.In the third and decisive round, the referee showed partiality and gave many controversial decisions against Pakistan. Hamdi Riyad won the gold medal with a difference of 7 points against 3.

Shahzeb Khan won the first silver medal for Pakistan in the history of the Asian Taekwondo Championship.In other matches of the day, in the -87 kg category, Pakistan’s Ikhtshamul Haque was defeated by India’s Rishabh by 2-1, whereas in the -58 kg category, Saudi Arabia’s Jar Yousef won by 2-1 against Pakistan’s Abu Bakr Siddiq.In the women’s -73 kg weight, Korea’s Myeong Mi-Na defeated Pakistan’s Maleeha by 2-0.