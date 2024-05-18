Saturday, May 18, 2024
“The most unique aspect of this conflict, is the powerful oppressor claiming victimhood over the oppressed.” –Noam Chomsky

May 18, 2024
The Balfour Declaration marked a pivotal moment in the history of Palestine and the Middle East. Issued by the British government, it expressed support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, without regard for the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian population. This declaration laid the groundwork for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by endorsing Zionist aspirations and leading to the eventual establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. Its legacy continues to shape the region’s geopolitics, contributing to the ongoing violence and struggles Palestine is still enduring for self-determination and peace.

