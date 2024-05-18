PC receives EoIs by 8 major business groups for PIA privatisation

ISLAMABAD - The Privatization Commission has received expressions of inter­est by 8 major business groups for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

In response to the invitation of expression of interest (EoI), for divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corpo­ration Limited (PIACL), pub­lished advertisement in lead­ing national and international newspapers on 2nd & 3rd April, 2024, Privatisation Commis­sion has received Statement of Qualifications from (1) Fly Jin­nah, (2) Air Blue Limited, (3) Arif Habib Corporation Limited, (4) Sardar Ashraf D. Baluch – SHANXI CIG Co Ltd (China), (5) Gerry’s International (Private) Limited, (6) Consortium Lead by Y.B. Holdings (Private) Limit­ed, (7) Consortium Lead by Pak Ethanol and (8) Consortium Lead by Blue World City. The last date of submission of EoIs/Statement of Qualifications was 1600 hours on 17th May 2024.

Privatisation Commission will now carry out the pre-qualifica­tion process in line with the crite­ria laid down in the RSOQs, under the PC Ordinance 2000 and rules & regulations framed thereunder. Accordingly, the pre-qualified parties will be invited for the next stage of bidding process. Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communi­cations Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the extended time for submitting offers for the priva­tization of PIA has ended and so far the Privatization Commission has received expressions of inter­est by 8 major business groups.

He added that these EoIs have been submitted by these busi­ness groups in the form of in­dividuals and consortiums and now Privatization Commission will conduct the pre qualifica­tion process as per the rules and regulations of the PC Ordinance 2000. Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan said that these 8 institutions have submitted their Statement of Qualification and Expression of Interest within the stipulated time and now the Privatization Commission would invite the eligible institutions for the next stage of the bidding process.

