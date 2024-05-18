Peshawar Mayor condemns KP govt over LG system

Peshawar - The Mayor of the Capital Metropolitan Government, Zubair Ali, criticized the KP government on Friday for what he described as attempts to weaken the local government (LG) system in the province.

During a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Mayor Zubair Ali expressed regret over the provincial government’s efforts to undermine the LG system. He was joined by numerous elected LG representatives.

Mayor Zubair Ali warned that those attempting to sabotage the LG system would face consequences within the Capital Metropolitan Government. He demanded the removal of DG Metropolitan Wahidur Rehman and an inquiry into his actions, alleging that personal grudges had led to the system’s weakening, impacting service delivery and causing problems for residents of the provincial capital.

Ali emphasized that if the official conspiring against the system was not removed, political leaders, traders, and residents would initiate province-wide protests.

He urged LG representatives to consider the Capital Metropolitan Government as their institution and work towards resolving issues.

“Evidence of misconduct against the official is available and can be used in the inquiry. Despite promises from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur two months ago, no action has been taken against the official, who continues to overstep his authority and hinder beneficial projects,” he added.

The mayor criticized the chief minister for demanding provincial rights from the federal government while being reluctant to delegate powers to LG representatives. He suggested that the DG’s actions had the provincial government’s backing to cripple the LG system, noting that no funds had been allocated to LG representatives in the past two years.

The mayor warned that if the issue was not resolved peacefully, the DG would be barred from entering the Capital Metropolitan Government office and that all political parties would organize province-wide protests against those supporting the DG’s illegal activities.