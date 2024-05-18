Petition filed in LHC to direct FIA, NAB, FBR to probe Dubai Leaks

A petition has been lodged at the Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the Dubai Leaks.

The petition was filed by citizen Mashkoor Hussain through Nadeem Sarwar Advocate, making federal government, NAB, FIA, and others as respondents.

The petition mentioned that several Pakistani politicians and businessmen have been included in the Dubai Leaks, emphasizing the mandatory requirement for all politicians to disclose both national and foreign assets and properties.

It implored the court to mandate FIA, NAB, and other concerned institutions to conduct a thorough investigation into the Dubai Leaks matter.

The petitioner requested the court to direct scrutiny into properties in Dubai to ascertain whether they were acquired through legitimate means and not through money laundering activities.

The petitioner beseeched the court to order appropriate action against any individuals found to be involved in illegal property acquisitions.

According to the “Property Leaks”, 17,000 Pakistanis have bought 23,000 properties in Dubai worth $400 billion.

Indian citizens lead among non-residents purchasing properties in Dubai, with 29,700 Indians owning 35,000 properties in the city.