PFF delegation engages in productive talks at 74th FIFA Congress

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee, under the leadership of Chairman Haroon Malik, alongside NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Saud Hashimi, participated in the 74th FIFA Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand. The 74th Congress, graced by the presence of notable figures including the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Suriya Juangroongruangkit and FIFA Legends, featured several pivotal announcements and initiatives spearheaded by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

During the Congress, President Infantino revealed Brazil as the host nation for the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027. Additionally, he underscored the imperative of combatting racism within football, urging a collective effort from the football community to eliminate this scourge from the sport.

Amidst the proceedings, the Pakistani delegation, led by Haroon Malik, engaged in fruitful discussions with representatives from Korea, Belarus, Russia, Palestine, and Germany on the sidelines of the event. These dialogues are poised to significantly influence the trajectory of football in Pakistan, offering new avenues for growth and development within the sport.