Police claim robber killed by own accomplice in encounter

MULTAN - A robber was killed by the firing of his own accom­plice during an encounter. According to a police spokesperson, SHO of Mumtaz Abad Police Station erected a picket at the bridge of Nu-bahar Canal, Southern Bypass around 5:00am when two motor­bikes riding by the four suspects appeared coming out from Head Dumri area. Police signaled them to stop but instead of complying the order, one of the suspects opened a straight fire on the police. The police retaliated and the shootout continued for a brief time. Following the awkward movement, the police called up the reserved force from the police station through wireless control.