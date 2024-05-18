Police claim robber killed by own accomplice in encounter

MULTAN - A robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplice during an encounter. According to a police spokesperson, SHO of Mumtaz Abad Police Station erected a picket at the bridge of Nu-bahar Canal, Southern Bypass around 5:00am when two motorbikes riding by the four suspects appeared coming out from Head Dumri area. Police signaled them to stop but instead of complying the order, one of the suspects opened a straight fire on the police. The police retaliated and the shootout continued for a brief time. Following the awkward movement, the police called up the reserved force from the police station through wireless control.