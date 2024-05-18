Police finalise security arrangements for NA-148 by-election

MULTAN - Multan Police finalised security ar­rangements for by-election NA-148 constituency as 3,829 police offi­cials and personnel would perform duty for the security of 275 polling stations under the directions of Re­gional Police Officer (RPO) Muham­mad Sohail Chaudhary.

On this occasion, the RPO said that the Multan Region Police will perform their duties with complete impartiality. The election code of conduct issued by the government will be strictly implemented and strict legal action would be taken in case of violation.

He said that the maintaining law and order was the main responsibil­ity of the police. In addition to solv­ing crimes, law and order is also the responsibility of the police.

He asked the police officials that election was a challenge for you and hoped they will accept this chal­lenge as a dutiful officer of an organ­ised force and would not neglect any kind of carelessness in their duty.

CLINIC ON WHEELS PROJECT FORMALLY LAUNCHED

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Riz­wan Qadeer and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Salman Naeem for­mally inaugurated the Punjab chief minister’s “Clinic on Wheels” proj­ect during a grand ceremony in Peer Colony here on Friday.

The X-Ray facility, screening test, family planning and other medical facilities will be provided to the lo­cal people through mobile clinics.

Speaking on this occasion, Rizwan Qadeer said that health facilities will be provided to underprivileged people at their doorsteps under the project while health camps would be set up at various places in the city through nine mobile clinic vehicles.

Rizwan Qadeer said that all medi­cal facilities would be provided free of charge while check up while ex­aminations of pregnant women and ultrasound facilities would also be provided.

Earlier, MPA Salman Naeem while addressing the ceremony said that the Punjab chief minister has given the gift of free medical facilities to South Punjab. The mobile health camps will be set up in the urban union councils daily under the proj­ect. He said that the Punjab govern­ment is determined to serve the people at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, the citizens have ex­pressed their gratitude to the chief minister of Punjab for providing free health facilities.

WOMAN UNDERGOES SURGERY AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA POSTACTIVATES HEALTH OFFICIALS

A woman who complained of be­ing overlooked by DHQ Hospital staff despite of her appendicitis pain underwent successful surgery after a social media post activated the local administration and the doctors in Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali on Friday took notice of the public complaints over the lack of facilities at DHQ Hospital and sought a report from the officials with a warning that those respon­sible would face action.

The hospital administration sprang into action after video of the woman went viral on social media platforms.

Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr Amir Bashir met family of the ailing woman on Fri­day and informed that the opera­tion was successful and the patient was stable.

The MS said that the operation was conducted just within two hours after it was brought to their notice and the patient was properly checked by Radiologist through ul­trasonography before the surgery.

The MS admitted that the DHQ hospital faced enormous rush of patients but still they try to man­age to ensure patients do not suf­fer. He said that they are working on improving facilities and asked the patients and their attendants to contact him directly in case of any problem.