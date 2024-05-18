PRCS chief visits Qatar Red Crescent Headquarters in Doha

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pa­kistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari visited the Qatar Red Crescent Society Head­quarters in Doha. He was warm­ly received by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Secretary Gener­al, Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, and the head of programmes.

PRCS chairman held talks with the top officials of QRCS. The meeting shed light on bilateral hu­manitarian relations and the cur­rent humanitarian picture across the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sha­hid Ahmed Laghari highlighted the steadfast support from brotherly Qatar through both good and chal­lenging times. He praised the Qatar Red Crescent Society’s relentless dedication, which has been crucial in their collaborative efforts to ad­dress major crises in Pakistan. He specifically mentioned the consist­ent and invaluable assistance pro­vided by QRCS during the 2022 monsoon floods, which significant­ly helped affected communities na­tionwide. With the support of Red Cross and Red Crescent partners, PRCS reached millions of flood-af­fected people and is now engaged in extensive recovery efforts for these communities.

QRCS Secretary General re­marked on the long-standing, time-tested relationship between Pakistan and Qatar. He empha­sised the historical depth of PRCS and QRCS collaboration over the decades. Al-Emadi commended the exemplary services rendered by the PRCS and expressed appre­ciation for PRCS chairman’s lead­ership in advancing humanitari­an initiatives. He also affirmed the commitment to extend all possible cooperation from QRCS.

Laghari expressed his desire for the Qatar Red Crescent to reopen its delegation office in Pakistan, as it had in the past. He also extend­ed an invitation to the President of QRCS to visit Pakistan and the PRCS National Headquarters.

The PRCS and QRCS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance cooperation in disaster management, youth en­gagement, health and care, cli­mate change, and other humani­tarian efforts. The two sides also signed an agreement regarding the 2024 sacrifice (Qurbani) pro­ject. This MoU aims to strengthen their collaboration in delivering efficient humanitarian services to vulnerable communities.

The MoU was signed by the Sec­retary General QRCS Faisal Mo­hamed Al Emadi, and the Secre­tary-General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, in the presence of the Chairman PRCS Sardar Sha­hid Ahmed Laghari.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Secretary General Khan also toured QRCS’s Disaster Manage­ment and Information Centre, where Al-Emadi provided an over­view of QRCS global projects and programmes. Key QRCS officials, including Head of Relief and Disas­ter Management Subhi Fahid Ejjeh, Director of Relief & International Development Sector Dr Moham­med Salah Ibrahim, and Head of Planning & Studies Aiham Ismaiel Sukhni, attended the meeting.

Al-Emadi briefed the PRCS del­egation on QRCS’s capacity-build­ing initiatives, training personnel for deployment in various coun­tries to support other National So­cieties in disaster management, WASH services, health care and rescue.

The visit concluded with an ex­change of commemorative shields and souvenirs between PRCS and QRCS. On the occasion, PRCS chief also shared his impressions in the visitor book at the QRCS Head­quarters.