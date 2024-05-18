PRCS chief visits Qatar Red Crescent Headquarters in Doha

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari visited the Qatar Red Crescent Society Headquarters in Doha. He was warmly received by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Secretary General, Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, and the head of programmes.
PRCS chairman held talks with the top officials of QRCS. The meeting shed light on bilateral humanitarian relations and the current humanitarian picture across the region.
Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Ahmed Laghari highlighted the steadfast support from brotherly Qatar through both good and challenging times. He praised the Qatar Red Crescent Society’s relentless dedication, which has been crucial in their collaborative efforts to address major crises in Pakistan. He specifically mentioned the consistent and invaluable assistance provided by QRCS during the 2022 monsoon floods, which significantly helped affected communities nationwide. With the support of Red Cross and Red Crescent partners, PRCS reached millions of flood-affected people and is now engaged in extensive recovery efforts for these communities.
QRCS Secretary General remarked on the long-standing, time-tested relationship between Pakistan and Qatar. He emphasised the historical depth of PRCS and QRCS collaboration over the decades. Al-Emadi commended the exemplary services rendered by the PRCS and expressed appreciation for PRCS chairman’s leadership in advancing humanitarian initiatives. He also affirmed the commitment to extend all possible cooperation from QRCS.
Laghari expressed his desire for the Qatar Red Crescent to reopen its delegation office in Pakistan, as it had in the past. He also extended an invitation to the President of QRCS to visit Pakistan and the PRCS National Headquarters.
The PRCS and QRCS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance cooperation in disaster management, youth engagement, health and care, climate change, and other humanitarian efforts. The two sides also signed an agreement regarding the 2024 sacrifice (Qurbani) project. This MoU aims to strengthen their collaboration in delivering efficient humanitarian services to vulnerable communities.
The MoU was signed by the Secretary General QRCS Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, and the Secretary-General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, in the presence of the Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari.
Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Secretary General Khan also toured QRCS’s Disaster Management and Information Centre, where Al-Emadi provided an overview of QRCS global projects and programmes. Key QRCS officials, including Head of Relief and Disaster Management Subhi Fahid Ejjeh, Director of Relief & International Development Sector Dr Mohammed Salah Ibrahim, and Head of Planning & Studies Aiham Ismaiel Sukhni, attended the meeting.
Al-Emadi briefed the PRCS delegation on QRCS’s capacity-building initiatives, training personnel for deployment in various countries to support other National Societies in disaster management, WASH services, health care and rescue.
The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields and souvenirs between PRCS and QRCS. On the occasion, PRCS chief also shared his impressions in the visitor book at the QRCS Headquarters.