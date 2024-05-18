Problems of merged areas’ police being solved on priority basis: IGP

PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Friday said that providing all prevailing privileges to the po­lice of the merged districts had been his first priori­ty since day one.

He said that all available resources were being uti­lised to make the police force of the merged district professional and for the welfare of the personnel.

He expressed these views while meeting a repre­sentative delegation of the police of the merged dis­tricts at the Central Police Office here.

Additional Inspector General Headquarters Awal Khan, Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar, and AIG Amalgamated Districts Dr Qureshi Khan were also present on the occasion.

The members of the delegation apprised the IGP of their problems and requested to depute constables in the specialised units, ie, CTD, FRP, Special Branch, and Elite Force, established in the merged districts, who want to join these units voluntarily.

They also demanded release of salaries to those of­ficials who were transferred to these units but could not join duties due to unavoidable reasons.

Similarly, the delegation also presented their is­sues of promotion and early disposal of the absorp­tion cases.

The IGP issued on-the-spot orders to regional po­lice officers, district police officers, and other rele­vant officers related to promotion, transfers, and the release of salaries.

It is to be mentioned here that a summary to re­cruit the children of the Levies and Khasadars offi­cials who embraced martyrdom prior to the merg­er with the Central Police Office and those who had less than ten years of service and were not eligible for pension as per the prevailing law in KP police was sent to the government for approval, and it was ex­pected to be implemented soon.