Saturday, May 18, 2024
PSX stays bullish, gains 411.65 points
APP
May 18, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bullish trend on Fri­day, gaining 411.65 points, a positive change of 0.55 per cent, closing at 75,342.35 points against 74,930.70 points the previous trading day. A total of 496,699,517 shares valuing Rs17.631 billion were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 407,625,139 shares valuing Rs16.987 billion on the last day. Some 386 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 212 of them recorded gains and 153 sustained losses, where­as the prices of 21 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 44,618,981 shares at Rs4.85 per share, P.I.A.C (A) with 28,760,119 shares at Rs 24.31 per share and K-Electric Limit­ed with 23,057,050 shares at Rs4.57 per share.

