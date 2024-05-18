Punjab IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has awarded certificates of appreciation to the CIA Lahore and Sheikhupura Police for successfully solving cases of robbery, murder and extortion.

Addressing a function at the Central Police Office on Friday, he said that determination and courage of the du­tiful and brave officials was a bright example, and their encouragement would inspire others and raise the spirits of the entire force.

The IGP awarded certificates of ap­preciation to eight teams of CIA La­hore and 10 teams of Sheikhupura Police. The teams, headed by Inspec­tor Syed Hussain Haider, Inspector Chaudhry Faisal Sharif, ASI Muham­mad Asif of CIA Lahore solved cases of serious crimes. Also, the Sheikhu­pura Police teams busted criminals involved in dacoity, gang-rape, drug-peddling and other crimes.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, ASP Discipline, SPs, senior officers were also present.

IGP MEETS POLICE EMPLOYEES, ISSUED RELIEF ORDERS

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Friday, listened to their requests and issued orders for immediate provision of relief. He directed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the recruitment re­quest of the son of Lahore Police’s Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mohiyuddin (late). He forwarded the application of driver Constable Zameer Ahmad for assistance in the treatment of his son to DIG Welfare Punjab for pro­cessing. On the promotion request of Constable Saleem Ahmed, IGP Punjab instructed DIG Establishment-II to provide relief on merit.

The IGP directed DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of finan­cial assistance from the wife of ASI Naseer Ahmed (late). Ghazi Constable Tariq Mehmood’s request for provi­sion of Ghazi Medal and commenda­tion certificate has been sent to CCPO Lahore for further action. IGP Pun­jab forwarded the application of 07 sub-inspectors of Rawalpindi for de­partmental promotion to DIG Estab­lishment-II with direction to provide relief according to merit. He directed SP Operations Cantonment Lahore to take action on the application sub­mitted by ASI Muhammad Aslam. He directed officers to provide relief on all requests and send reports to the Central Police Office. IG Punjab said that the best welfare of police force and their families is the first priority, all supervisory officers provide maxi­mum possible relief to the employees in personal and professional affairs under personal supervision.