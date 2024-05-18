Saturday, May 18, 2024
Rs785,000 fine imposed for selling low quality flour

APP
May 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   On the directions of Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, the Food Department conducted a major crackdown to check the quality of flour and wheat across the province.

According to a spokesman for the department, to ensure supply of quality flour to people, the Food De­partment checked 561 points across the province and took flour samples. 

Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that during check­ing, Rs785,000 fine was imposed on those selling substandard flour and warning notices were issued to 121 people in different districts over presence of substandard flour.

