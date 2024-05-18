Rs785,000 fine imposed for selling low quality flour

LAHORE - On the directions of Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, the Food Department conducted a major crackdown to check the quality of flour and wheat across the province.
According to a spokesman for the department, to ensure supply of quality flour to people, the Food Department checked 561 points across the province and took flour samples.
Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that during checking, Rs785,000 fine was imposed on those selling substandard flour and warning notices were issued to 121 people in different districts over presence of substandard flour.