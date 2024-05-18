School timings revised amid heatwave

ISLAMABAD - The timings of federally-run educational institu­tions have been revised due to the increasing risk of heatwave. As per details, Secretary of Educa­tion Mohiuddin Wani stated that due to the rise in temperature intensity, the working hours of fed­eral educational institutions have been changed. According to the Secretary of Education, federal educational institutions will now open from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The new timing has been enforced with immediate effect and will remain until sum­mer vacations. The Secretary of Education men­tioned that the purpose of changing the timings is to protect students and teachers from the expect­ed heatwave. On the other hand, the Meteorologi­cal Department has said that the weather in Kara­chi will remain hot and humid today as well, with daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the heat intensity can be felt between 41 to 42 degrees Celsius, with the minimum tem­perature recorded at 28 degrees Celsius. Heatwave Conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from Tuesday. Farmers are advised to remain extra cau­tious and plan agricultural activity accordingly. NDMA also advised the general public to take nec­essary precautions. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Ja­pan have agreed to further expand the spectrum of bilateral relations and bolster the cooperation in diverse fields. The understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Minister for Information and Broad­casting Attaullah Tarar and Japanese Ambas­sador Mitsuhiro Wada in Islamabad on Friday. Speaking on the occa­sion, the Minister ap­plauded the services of Japan International Co­operation Agency in the progress of Pakistan, adding that both coun­tries have a long lasting relationship of friend­ship and cooperation.