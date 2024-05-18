Seamless Spirituality: MYTM launches the revolutionary cashless Sullis Hajj Card

In an unprecedented collaboration, Pakistani startup MYTM has partnered with JS Bank's Zindigi and Mastercard to unveil the Sullis Hajj Card, a revolutionary financial product designed to provide pilgrims with a seamless, safe, and secure cashless experience during their spiritual journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Officially launching on May 15, 2024, this innovative card allows pilgrims to manage their expenses without carrying physical cash. Applications are now open through the MyTM App.

Transforming the Pilgrimage Experience

The Sullis Hajj Card is poised to transform the Hajj and Umrah experience by providing a hassle-free way to handle financial transactions. This initiative, launched in collaboration with Zindigi and Mastercard, enhances convenience and increases security for the thousands of pilgrims attending Hajj and Umrah each year. The project aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to digitize religious tourism and improve the overall experience for pilgrims.

Celebrating the Launch

The launch event, held on May 6, 2024, was a momentous occasion attended by dignitaries from both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. His Excellency Mr. Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Additional Secretary for the Middle East region at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Mr. Adel Almomin, CEO of Finmal and Board Member of Tanmeya Capital, graced the event as esteemed guests.

“This project marks a pioneering venture launched from Pakistan, aimed at not only assisting pilgrims but also enhancing financial inclusion in alignment with the national financial inclusion strategy. With the fifth largest population globally and a predominantly Gen Z demographic, Pakistan is on a trajectory towards digitization. Initiatives like this are greatly endorsed by the government," said Mr. Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.

Commitment to Innovation and Inclusion

Key figures from the partnering organizations highlighted their commitment to innovation and financial inclusion.

Dr. Zain Farooq, CEO of MYTM Pakistan, expressed pride in launching a product that facilitates a fully integrated digital experience for pilgrims.

Jawad Mahmood, CEO of MYTM Saudi Arabia and Sullis, underscored the collaboration’s goal to support the spiritual needs of Muslims worldwide with advanced technological solutions.

Rao Umer, Chief Business Officer at Zindigi, emphasized the partnership's aim to simplify the spiritual journey by minimizing the need for cash and enhancing convenience. “Through this partnership, we aim to lead the way in developing novel solutions that elevate the spiritual aspects of Hajj & Umrah journeys while promoting convenience and peace of mind for pilgrims by bringing in a cashless experience that is designed to minimize the hassle of carrying cash and simplify transactions,” he said.

Mastercard's Role in Enhancing Pilgrim Experiences

Mastercard, a key partner in this initiative, is committed to supporting religious tourism and digitizing financial transactions for pilgrims. “We are proud to be part of this initiative which is very close to our heart. Mastercard believes in doing well by doing good, and what is better than improving the lives and experiences of the people who travel to Saudi Arabia for the auspicious journeys of Hajj and Umrah. Mastercard will continue to support these initiatives as a wider policy to expand religious tourism and ultimately digitize it with various governments,” said Mr. Arslan Khan, Vice President Country Manager, Pakistan.

Tailored for Pilgrimage Needs

The Sullis Hajj Card is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the pilgrimage environment, offering a safer and more convenient way to handle financial transactions without detracting from the spiritual experience of Hajj and Umrah.

How to Apply

Pilgrims can apply for the Sullis Hajj Card through the MyTM App or by visiting the official websites www.mytm.co and www.sullis.co. Additionally, applications are available through a network of travel agents listed on these websites.

About MYTM

MYTM is a leading financial technology company operating in Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that simplify and secure financial transactions globally. With a focus on user-centric design and cutting-edge technology, MYTM is committed to enhancing the financial experience of its customers.

For more information on the Sullis Hajj Card and to apply, please visit the MyTM App or the official websites mentioned above.

Key Figures in Attendance

The launch event saw participation from key figures from the partnering organizations, including Dr. Zain Farooq, CEO of MYTM Pakistan; Jawad Mahmood, CEO of MYTM Saudi Arabia; Abdullah Saeed, Director of Corporate Sales and Partnerships; Saad Sarwar Mirza, Director of Digital Payments and Card Systems; Usman Khan, CEO of MYTM Travels; Noman Azhar, CEO Zindigi; Rao Umer Farooq, Chief Business Officer; Adeel, Chief Marketing Officer; Arslan Khan, Vice President, Country Manager Pakistan; Ali Saqib, Head of Public Sector, Pakistan and Afghanistan; and Amer Akram, Senior Consultant.



With the launch of the Sullis Hajj Card, MYTM, in collaboration with Zindigi and Mastercard, is set to revolutionize the Hajj and Umrah experience, making it easier and safer for pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey. "Embark on Your Spiritual Journey, Cashless and Carefree!"

