Second French Alumni Day to be celebrated this month

ISLAMABAD - The 2nd France Alumni Day, the world day of interna­tional graduates from the French Higher Education will be held this month in France, Pakistan and all over the world.

The France Alumni Day program includes many dif­ferent projects - besides the prestigious event at the Ministry of Europe and For­eign Affairs in Paris, with the participation of alumni, on May 15, 2024 at the Quai d’Orsay, they will take place in France and will be coordi­nated by academic institu­tions and alumni networks, as well as actions organized by French embassies, con­sulates and Campus France spaces internationally - meetings, competitions, seminars, said a French em­bassy statement.

In Pakistan, large French companies like L’Oréal, Schneider Electric, Total Energies, Alstom are active­ly looking for talents ready to pursue global careers and are offering the oppor­tunities of career growth through international mo­bility. Values and skills like evolving in a multicultural environment, resilience and challenge-oriented mindset are at the heart of the education project pro­vided in France and are the key asset of our alumni net­work, which represents a reservoir of talent to be put in contact with promising careers offered by the pri­vate sector.

For this 2nd edition, the French Embassy, Pakistan-French Business Alliance, Campus France Pakistan and France Alumni Pakistan will host all Pakistanis who got a part of their Education and professional training in France on the occasion of three networking events for meeting each other and discussing with Embassy representatives, companies & key people in Karachi on Monday 20th May, Lahore on Wednesday 22th May and Is­lamabad on Friday 24th May.

The events in Islam­abad, Karachi and Lahore will open with a welcome speech given by respectively Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Consul Gen­eral of France in Karachi and Habib Anwar, Honorary Consul of France in Lahore.

Panel discussion with Alumni and companies will be moderated by the Higher Education and Scientific Attaché of the French Em­bassy in Pakistan. The Head of Economic Department of the French Embassy will also attend and bring his expertise during the panel. Those events will be an op­portunity to promote the ca­reer of Alumni and to show the role that their academic education in France played in these career choices.

Launched on the initiative of the former Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mrs Catherine Colonna, France Alumni Day is orga­nized worldwide by Campus France, which coordinates and develops the network France Alumni since its cre­ation in 2014.