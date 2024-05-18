SFERP team visits Water Supply schemes in Mirpurkhas district

KARACHI - Sindh Flood Emergency Reha­bilitation Project (SFERP) team, currently visited different wa­ter supply schemes in Mirpur­khas district and reviewed the pace of rehabilitation and as­sess its quality of work.

According to statement issued by the SFERP, all schemes in Mirpurkhas would be rehabili­tated in the month of May while the timeline for completion of schemes was December 2024.

All water supply schemes to be rehabilitated under Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilita­tion Project, at the time of its completion and these would provide safe drinking water to the locals through the in­stallation of hypo chlorinator equipment keeping in view the health requirements of local population.