SFERP team visits Water Supply schemes in Mirpurkhas district

KARACHI - Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) team, currently visited different water supply schemes in Mirpurkhas district and reviewed the pace of rehabilitation and assess its quality of work.
According to statement issued by the SFERP, all schemes in Mirpurkhas would be rehabilitated in the month of May while the timeline for completion of schemes was December 2024.
All water supply schemes to be rehabilitated under Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project, at the time of its completion and these would provide safe drinking water to the locals through the installation of hypo chlorinator equipment keeping in view the health requirements of local population.