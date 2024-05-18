Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) SBA team visits Ice factories

HYDERABAD - On the Directions of the Min­ister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Develop­ment Dost Muhammad Rahi­mon, Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal De­velopment Nabila Umar, Direc­tor General Sindh Environmen­tal Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional in-charge of SEPA Shaheed Bena­zirabad Dr Gul Ameer Sumbul SEPA Team members conducted an environmental inspection of the Ice factories in the city.

During the visit the SEPA team found most factories are unregis­tered and few ice factories own­ers were not under the compli­ance ambrela as well. They were using water without proper testing system for ice farma­tion which creates probability of related hazards to consumers. Further, no any sensor was fitted near ammonia chamber for early warning in case of leakage. These owners were warned by the SEPA team that legal action will be initiated against them in case of non compliance of SEP act 2014. Lastly, they were told to join the meeting regarding the Ice factory issue at regional office Sindh En­vironmental protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad.