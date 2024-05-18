Sindh govt directed to build public toilets in 32 districts

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has or­dered the provincial govern­ment to construct toilets at public places in 32 districts of the province.

A hearing was held in Sindh High Court on a petition against non-construction of toilets at public places on Friday. The court accepted the application of Tariq Mansoor Advocate, filed in 2009.

The decision on the appli­cation was announced by a two-member bench headed by Justice Salahuddin. In its ver­dict, the court remarked that not constructing public toilets is a violation of fundamental human rights. In his petition, Tariq Mansoor Advocate said that women, children and dis­abled people face difficulties due to lack of public toilets in public places.

The government should be di­rected to construct toilets at bus stops, shopping centers, parks, graveyards and other places, the petitioner argued. According to the United Nations Conven­tion, the Sindh government is obliged to build public toilets at the official level, Tariq Mansoor Advocate said in petition. Ac­cording to law, the government is required to construct public toilets in the district and non-construction of public toilets is a violation of Articles 4 and 19 of the Constitution, the petitioner said. Sindh government should be ordered to construct public toilets in public places, petition­er requested the court